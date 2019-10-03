Former champion Dalwinder Singh remained in hunt for his second national title with a hard-earned win in the men’s singles while Jagmeet Kaur scored an upset victory over Bhuvna Kalva to make the women’s singles semi-finals at the Fenesta Open National Hard Court C’ships in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sixth seed Dalwinder, who won the title championship in 2017, prevailed 7-6(4), 7-5 against a fighting Ishaque Eqbal in the quarterfinals at the DLTA Complex.

The Punjab lad will now clash with top seed Nikki Poonacha, who outgunned Prajval Dev in the other quarter-final.

“Today’s match was good. Tomorrow I am playing a former champion. It will be interesting since he is an aggressive player,” said Nikki.

From the bottom half, second seed Aryan Goveas and Kunal Anand set up the second semi-final after winning their respective matches.

Goveas outlasted Suraj Prabodh 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 while fourth seed Kunal Anand ended Nitin Kumar Sinha’s campaign with a 6-3, 7-6(5) win.

“We played a really long match today and I knew he was very strong. The conditions were very tough though, with the weather being so hot and humid. But I’m happy with the way I played, that I pulled through. I’m looking forward to a good match tomorrow,” said Goveas.

In the women’s singles, top seed Sowjanya Baviseti stayed on course for the title with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Salsa Aher.

“I am really happy to pull through today’s quarter finals, it was challenging in this weather and I am excited to play the semis tomorrow,” said Sowjanya.

However, it was curtains for Kalva, who was ousted by Jagmeet with a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Prerna Bhambri reached the last-four with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Shreya Tatavarthy.

But it was rather easy for third seed Vaidehi Chaudhari, who outplayed Sravya Shivani 6-1 6-1.