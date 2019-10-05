India’s first choice all-rounder Hardik Pandya underwent a successful surgery in London for an acute lower-back injury that may force him out of action for a longer period.

“Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me,” Hardik posted a message with a picture on his social media accounts on Saturday.

Surgery done successfully 🥳



Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉 pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

Hardik is likely to be out of action for a minimum period of 12-16 weeks (3-4 months) and is expected to be match-fit before the Indian Premier League, according to PTI.

That Hardik could be out for a long period due to back injury was first reported on October 1.

The BCCI issued an updated on Saturday:

Hardik Pandya complained of lower back pain after India’s final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on 22nd September. The BCCI Medical Team consulted a panel of spine specialists in England and they recommended surgery for a long-term solution of this issue. The all-rounder travelled to London on 2nd October with Team India physiotherapist Mr Yogesh Parmar. On Friday, a successful surgery was conducted. Hardik will soon commence his rehabilitation process.



The Baroda all-rounder is the second key member in the Indian after premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to stress fracture in his lower back.

Hardik played the T20I series against South Africa before being ruled out of the Test series but it was not ascertained then that the back injury had resurfaced.

Hardik first sustained the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September. He recovered in time to play in the IPL and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced.

(Clarification: The original report said Hardik could face five months in the sidelines, it has been updated now)