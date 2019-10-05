It was another day that belonged to Rohit Sharma.

The man lived up to his nickname – The Hitman – on Saturday as he became the first-ever batsman to score two centuries in his first Test as an opener after he reached the three-figure mark for the second time in the ongoing series-opener against South Africa in Vishakapatnam.

Sharma, who had scored 176 in his first innings as a Test opener on day one of the match, made 127 off 149 balls on fourth day. India declared their second innings on 323/4 in the final session of day four with skipper Virat Kohli on 31 and Ajinkya Rahane on 27. Sharma put on 169 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 81, to frustrate South Africa.

Here are all the statisical highlights from day four as Sharma kept the data folks busy:

Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian to score a hundred in both innings of a Test and the second opening batsman. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar (3 times), Rahul Dravid (2 times), Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have also made centuries in both innings of a Test.

Most runs in a Test by an Indian opener: -



344: Gavaskar v WI 1971

319: Sehwag v SA 2008

309: Sehwag v PAK 2004

293: Sehwag v SL 2009

289: Gavaskar v WI 1978

278: Gavaskar v WI 1978

276: Gambhir v ENG 2008

259: Rohit (on 83*) v SA 2019👈#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #Hitman — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first batsman in history of Test cricket to score 2 centuries in when opening for the first time. #INDvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma now has the most runs in a Test by a batsman opening for the first time.



Previous highest: Tillakaratne Dilshan's 215* (92 & 123*) v NZ, Galle, 2009. #IndvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 5, 2019

Indian openers with a ton in both the innings of a Test:



Sunil Gavaskar v West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971

Sunil Gavaskar v Pakistan, Karachi, 1978

Sunil Gavaskar v West Indies, Kolkata, 1978

Rohit Sharma v South Africa, Vizag, 2019*#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 5, 2019

Sharma also broke the record for most sixes in a Test with 13 hits over the fence, surpassing Pakistan great Wasim Akram who smashed 12 in a game against Zimbabwe in 1996. The 32-year-old stylish right-hander cleared the boundary six times in the first innings, while in the second essay his knock was laced with seven sixes.

With his six-hitting spree, Sharma now holds the record for the most sixes in a match by an Indian in all three formats.

Most sixes by a team in a Test:

27 Ind v SA Visakhapatnam 2019

22 NZ v Pak Sharjah 2014

18 WI v Eng St John's 1986

18 Pak v India Faisalabad 2006

18 SA v WI Basseterre 2010 — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the only player to have hit 10-plus sixes each in a Test match, an ODI match and a T20I match.#INDvSA — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first player ever to hit six sixes in each innings of a Test.#INDvSA — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 5, 2019

Sharma was so busy setting records that he created a milestone even with his dismissal.

Rohit Sharma - first Indian batsman to be stumped twice in the same Test match!#IndvSA #IndvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian to be dismissed stumped in both innings of a Test by the same keeper/bowler combination and the 14th overall — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) October 5, 2019

Rohit is out stumped!



- Rohit becomes the FIRST 🇮🇳 batsman to be out stumped in both innings of a Test match!



- 22nd time this has occurred.



- The last batsman out stumped twice in a Test v SA: WWII HAD NOT STARTED (Hammond in March 1939)#MakeStatsGreatAgain #INDvSA #Hitman — Victor Tarapore (@VictorTarapore) October 5, 2019

And finally, Sharma’s blistering knock resulted in an unwanted record for Keshav Maharaj: most runs conceded by a South African in a Test match.

Most runs conceded in a Test



374 Tommy Scott v Eng Kingston 1929/30

358 Jason Krejza v Ind Nagpur 2008/09

318 Keshav Maharaj v Ind Vizag 2019/20 *

308 Arthur Mailey v Eng SCG 1924/25#INDvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 5, 2019