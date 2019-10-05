Niki Poonacha and Sowjanya Bavisetti lived up to their top billing as the duo were crowned champions in the men’s and women’s singles events respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Poonacha, who trains at the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy in Bengaluru, played smart tennis with great control to beat Aryan Goveas 6-2, 7-6 in the men’s singles final.

The top-seeded player showed flair and finesse and looked eager to capitalise on the big chance which came his way.

“I would like to thank Aryan, it was really a great match. I’ve known him for a really long time. It is a dream for me to win this tournament,” Poonacha said.

Rising star Bavisetti grabbed the big chance which came her way. Playing against four-time Fenesta Open winner and seasoned pro Prerna Bhambri, the eventual champ was not bogged down by her opponent’s reputation. She waited for her chance to get the break in each set and pressed the cruise control button for her first national title.

“I am so excited that I won the Women’s Nationals. It’s been my dream since 2005 to win it and finally it has come true. I am so happy,” Bavisetti said.

In the boys’ under-18 final, Madhwin Kamath made it a grand double. Having won the doubles title earlier this week, Kamath turned on the heat on the court against Udit Gogoi for a 6-2, 7-6 win.

“I just won two titles at the Fenesta Open. It was a really great experience playing the finals, the atmosphere was unbelievable. I would like to thank Alexander Waske Tennis university for this support,” said Kamath.

In the girls’ under-18 final, Rashmika Bhamidipaty was too good for Sandgheepti Singh Rao and won 6-0, 6-4. The first set was a breeze as the former did not drop a game.

In the second set, Rashmika met with some resistance but it was not enough as the the 18-year-old closed out the match comfortably.

“It was a great experience playing at Fenesta Open. I’m happy I won this year, last year I missed my chance at this event,” said Rashmika.

Scores:

Men’s singles final: Niki Poonacha bt Aryan Goveas 6-2, 7-6(4).

Women’s singles final: Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Prerna Bhambri 6-4, 6-2.

Girls’ under-18 singles final: Rashmikaa Bhamidipatty bt Sandgheepti Singh Rao(seeded 5) seeded 6-0, 6-4.

Boys’ under-18 final: Madhwin Kamath bt Udit Gogoi 6-2, 7-6(1).