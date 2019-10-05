Fifties from Kumar Deobrat and Saurabh Tiwari helped Jharkhand down Hyderabad by 6 wickets in a rain-curtailed Elite Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic national one-day tournament, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The match played at Just Cricket ground was reduced to 34 overs per side.

Set a target of 193, Jharkhand, riding on half centuries by Deobrat (56 off 55 balls) and Tiwari (61 not out off 47 balls), made it home with two balls to spare.

The start for Jharkhand was not good as they lost openers Anand Singh (15) and Utkarsh Singh (1) cheaply and were teetering at 27/2. But then Deobrat, who struck five fours and four sixes, put together a crucial 66-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Ishan Kishan (31).

When Deobrat fell, Jharkhand need 100 runs to win. Then Saurabh Tiwari held one end and played a match-winning knock, striking seven fours and a six.

He first got support from Kishan and then stitched a match-winning 78-run unbeaten stand with Virat Singh (24 not out).

Earlier, electing to bat, Hyderabad put up 192/7 on the board with their skipper Ambati Rayadu (69) top scoring.

For them, the opening pair of Tanmay Agarwal (34) and Akshath Reddy (25) put up 65 runs for the first wicket. But Jharkhand came back into the game by grabbing two quick wickets.

Skipper Rayudu then played a mature innings and steadied the Hyderabad ship. He struck three fours and four sixes. But after he fell, it was a middle-order collapse and the side was restricted to 192/7.

Meanwhile, there was no result in the Mumbai versus Andhra match due to rains. After choosing to bat at the Alur cricket stadium, Andhra had made 51/2 before rain halted the game. The four points were split equally among the two teams.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad 192/7 (Ambati Rayadu 69, Tanmay Agarwal 34; Anukul Roy 2-30) in 34 overs lost to Jharkhand 193/4 (Saurabh Tiwari 61 not out, Kumar Deobrat 56; C V Milind 2-25) by six wickets.

Superb show by Sumit Kumar

Young Sumit Kumar produced a scintillating all-round performance as Haryana defeated Baroda by 58 runs in the Elite Group B match in Dehradun on Saturday.

Sumit first struck a splendid 66-ball 58 to lift his team’s total to 217. He then starred with the ball claiming five wickets to seal the match for Haryana.

Electing to bat, Haryana rode on opener Ankit Kumar (48), Pramod Chandila (48) and Sumit’s innings to put a respectable total of 217.

Ankit’s innings was laced with five fours while the duo of Pramod and Sumit hit four boundaries each. Sumit also hit the lone six of the innings.

For Baroda, captain Krunal Pandya starred with the ball yet again, returning with the figures of 3/46. He picked up the vital wickets of Ankit and Pramod. While Atit Sheth and Rishi Arothe claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 218, Baroda were bundled out for 159 in 40.2 overs, thanks to a disciplined effort by the Haryana bowlers.

The 23-year-old Sumit, who rattled the opposition, picked up five wickets, while leg spinner Amit Mishra accounted for three. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav claimed a wicket each.

Openers Kedar Devdhar and Aditya Waghmode provided a good start to the Baroda innings but the former was bowled by a Chahal delivery. Waghmode went on to top-score for his team hitting an excellent half century but it was not enough to take them over the line. His 65-run knock included seven boundaries.

No other batsman could capitalise on their starts and build a partnership with Waghmode.

This was the second win of the season for Haryana while Baroda remained winless in five matches and are out of contention for a berth in the knockouts.

In the other Group B match of the day, spinner Karan Kaila picked four wickets before Gurkeerat Singh and Anmolpreet Singh helped Punjab thrash Vidarbha by 7-wickets

The match between Delhi and Maharashtra was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Brief scores:

Haryana 217 all out in 49.1 overs (Sumit Kumar 66 off 58 balls, Ankit Kumar 48, Pramod Chandila 48, Krunal Pandya 3/46). Baroda 159 in 40.2 overs (Sumit Kumar 5/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/26). Haryana won by 58 runs.

Vidarbha: 155 all out in 43.1 (Faiz Fazal 72; Karan Kaila 4/32) Punjab: 158/3 in 46.2 (Gurkeerat Singh 51 not out; Akshay Wakhare 2/29). Punjab won by 7 wickets

Delhi vs Maharashtra match abandoned.