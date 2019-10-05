Indiana Pacers maintained their domination as they trounced Sacramento Kings 130-106 in the second pre-season friendly game between the two National Basketball Association sides at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

In the NBA debut in India, the Pacers had eked out a 132-131 victory against the Kings on Friday, but on Saturday it was altogether a different ball game and the Pacers had a comfortable outing, as they dominated all the four quarters in the match.

The stars for the Pacers were Alize Johnson (17 points), Jakarr Sampson (15 points), Myles Turner (12 points), Jeremy Lamb (11 points) and Edmund Summer and Domantas Sabonis (both 10 points each).

TJ Warren started the proceedings with a two-pointer for the Pacers and then collected a lone point, but Marwin Bagley III put the Kings slightly ahead as he grabbed back to back two-pointers.It was neck-to-neck then with Pacers leading 15-14 with five minutes left in the opening quarter.

A three-pointer by Bagley put the Kings 19-17 ahead but soon the Pacers restored parity. However, the drinks break seemed to have rejuvenated the Kings as they tested the Pacers defence to move 28-23 ahead. And the Kings maintained a slender five-point lead as the scoreboard read 30-25 – at the end of first quarter.

With a quick-pointer, Domantas Sabonis reduced the gap to 27-30 for the Pacers with a cutting dunk shot. Two back-to back three’s by Pacers meant that both the teams were leveled at 33-33.

However, from then, there was no looking back for Pacers as Aaron Holiday collected five points – a three-pointer followed by a basket – and was joined by Justin Holiday’s three-pointer as they were 46-37 ahead.

Aaron Holiday, brother Justin Holiday and Edmon Summer were on song as they kept adding to their points as Pacers maintained 11-point lead at 55-44, going into another time-out.

Two-consecutive three-pointers by Dewayne Dedmon and Buddy Hield brought the Kings back into the contest. However, JaKarr Sampson and Summer kept collecting points for the Pacers with ease and the latter ended the second-quarter with a breathtaking two-pointer as they lead 71-59.

Kings started the third quarter scoring two consecutive three-pointers, but then completely lost the plot as Pacers players, particularly Myles Turner and Sabonis, kept collecting points and their lead swelled to 80-69.

Jeremy Lamp, Sampson and Turner kept adding to the team’s tally of three-pointers as the Pacers marched ahead with a 17 point lead going into the fourth-quarter and were cruising at 96-79. The final quarter was no different and with lay-shots, dunks and jump shots, the Pacers maintained their lead as the Kings were always playing the catch-up game.

Speaking on his Pacers’ all-round display, Turner said: “As a unit, we moved the ball really well and that contributed to our three-point shooting. We have a lot of three guys that can shoot behind the arc and we just need to build our chemistry.”

Luke Walton, who previously was in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers, stated he was excited about his Kings team.

“You take a little lesson from wherever you go as a coach and as a former player you look back on things that you went through. Then you look at what type of team you have and we have a great one. We have a lot of firepower and young talent. We’re at the beginning phase of what I believe is going to be an exciting journey together,” he said at the post-match press conference.

The upcoming season of the NBA commences on October 22.