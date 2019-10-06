Chasing an improbable 395-run target, South Africa were expected to put up a fight like they did in the first innings but Shami’s three-wicket burst and Jadeja’s probing spell in the first session made it all but certain that India will reach finishing line much faster than what was expected before start of play on Day five of the Visakhapatnam Test.
South Africa, resuming the day at 11/1 in nine overs, were 117/8 at lunch with Senuran Muthusamy and Dane Piedt delaying the inevitable. And fittingly, it was Shami who brought the proceedings to a close with the wickets of Piedt (in his first ball of the second session) and Kagiso Rabada as India won by 203 runs.
After Ashwin provided the early breakthrough on the final day, Shami castled Temba Bavuma (0), Faf du Plessis (13) and first-innings centurion Quinton de Kock (0) in two short bursts to break the backbone of South African batting.
Bavuma stayed back to a ball that jagged back in at low bounce while du Plessis offered a leave to another one which seamed back in, only to see his stumps rattled. Shami got rid of de Kock with an inswinger, leaving the visitors reeling at 60/5.
The Indian pacer’s performance proved to be the clincher for Virat Kohli’s men as they extended their lead at the top of the World Test Championships table with 40 more points and took their tally to 160.
Here are the reactions to Shami’s devastating spell on the final day: