Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal is struggling to get her visa in time for next week’s Denmark Open and has sought help from the External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

The Denmark Open, a BWF Super 750 tournament, will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

“I have an urgent request regarding visa for me and my trainer to Denmark. I have a tournament next week in Odense and we don’t have our visas processed yet. Our matches are starting on Tuesday next week,” tweeted Saina and also tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The 29-year-old Saina, a London Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.