Tasnim Mir and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto led India’s charge on the second day of the individual event at the BWF World Junior Championships in Kazan on Tuesday.

Mixed doubles duo of Satish Kumar K and Ramya Venkatesh also entered the next round.

Continuing their good run from the mixed team event, Tanisha and Ishaan opened their individual campaign on a winning note, beating Italian duo Enrico Baroni and Chiara Passeri 21-12, 21-10 to reach the second round.

In the girls singles, Tasnim secured a comfortable 21-4 21-8 win over Finland’s Tuuli Vasikkaniemi.

Playing her first World Junior Championships, Tasnim bagged the match under 15 minutes and moved to the third round.

Three other Indian girls – Aditi Bhatt, Trisha Hegde and Unnati Bisht – also qualified for the round of 32.

Aditi defeated Laura Solis from Spain 21-16 21-10, while Trisha outplayed Malaysia’s Zhing Yi Tan 21-13 21-12 in a 27-minute encounter.

Uttarakhand’s Unnati Bisht played a controlled game to seal a 21-17 21-16 victory over Katerina Mikelova of the Czech Republic.

In mixed doubles, Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenhalli beat Scotland’s Joshua Apiliga and Rachel Sugden 21-9 21-8.

In another mixed doubles match, Sankar Prasad Udyakumar and Nafeesah Sara Siraj had to work hard after losing the first game 16-21.

The pair made a splendid comeback in the second game to eventually complete a 16-21 21-12 21-18 win and move to the second round of the Championships.