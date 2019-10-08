Shikhar Dhawan’s half-century went in vain as Uttar Pradesh produced a superlative all-round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Vadodara on Tuesday.

Dhawan, who opens India’s innings in limited-over cricket, scored a 74-ball 54 at the top of the order before No. 6 batsman Himmat Singh came up with a 77-ball 64 to lift Delhi to 204 for eight in their stipulated 50 overs.

In their run chase, Uttar Pradesh recovered from a wobbly start to overhaul the target, scoring 207 for five in 29 overs, riding on Priyam Garg’s quickfire 52-ball 79 and a 62-ball 57 by Upendra Yadav.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh bowlers, led by Mohsin Khan, produced a disciplined performance as they achieved breakthroughs regularly and didn’t allow Delhi to post a big score.

Mohsin (3/49) scalped three wickets, Ankit Rajpoot (2/45) took two, while Mohit Jangra (1/22), Saurabh Kumar (1/33) and Rinku Singh (1/21) also chipped in with one wicket each.

In another match, Vidarbha cantered to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Haryana, courtesy a splendid performance by the bowlers, spearheaded by Darshan Nalkande (4/25).

Skipper Amit Mishra’s decision to bat first backfired as Haryana were bundled out for 83 in 30.5 overs by Vidarbha.

Only three Haryana batsmen could reach double figures as they failed to stitch any substantive partnership.

The 21-year-old Nalkande (4/25) emerged as the top wicket-taker for Vidarbha, while he was ably supported by fellow seamer Yash Thakur (2/16), off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (2/15) and left-arm spinner Akshay Karnewar (2/10).

Opener Faiz Fazal (38) and first-down skipper Wasim Jaffer (32) then shared 66 runs after losing Jitesh Sharma (11) early as Vidarbha romped home comfortably, scoring 85 for one in 20.4 overs.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 204/8 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 54, Himmat Singh 64; Mohsin Khan 3/39 lost by five wickets to Uttar Pradesh 207 for 5 in 29 overs (PK Garg 79, UD Yadav 57; NA Saini 2/48).

Haryana 83 all-out in 30.5 overs (A Mishra 26; DG Nalkande 4/25) lost by nine wickets to Vidarbha 85 for one in 20.4 overs (FY Fazal 38, W Jaffer 32; J Yadav 1/29).

Puducherry maintain lead

Puducherry once again put up a dominating show to rout Sikkim by 10 wickets to maintain their slender lead atop the Plate Group standings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy domestic one-day cricket tournament at Dehradun on Tuesday.

Medium-pacer Ashith Rajiv returned with career-best figures of 6/37, while left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi bowled a tidy 3/7 as Sikkim folded for 112 in 36.3 overs after they opted to bat at the Tanush Academy Ground.

Puducherry cantered to a win without breaking a sweat with openers Paras Dogra and Arun Karthik chasing down the target in 11.4 overs to hand them their fourth victory to be on top of the standings with 20 points from six matches.

Dogra was at his aggressive best, slamming 10 fours and two sixes en route to his 41-ball 70 not out, while Arun Karthik played a perfect foil with 29-ball 41 not out (5x4, 2x6).

In another match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, hosts Uttarakhand defeated Nagaland by seven wickets to occupy the second place, two points behind Puducherry in Plate Group from where one team will make it to the quarterfinals.

Stuart Binny waged a lone battle for Nagaland with a 108-ball 107 (7x4, 7x6) as wickets kept falling around him as they were bundled out for 174 in 44.5 overs after electing to bat.

Avneesh Sudha top-scored for Uttarakhand with a 71-ball 77 (5x4, 3x6) while number three Tanmay Srivastava remained unbeaten on 97-ball 54 (2x4) in a 122-run partnership to win the match in 36.2 overs.

Brief Scores:



At Tanush Academy Ground: Sikkim 112 from 36.3 overs (Ashith Rajiv 6/37, Sagar Udeshi 3/7); Puducherry 116 for no loss from 11.4 overs (Paras Dogra 70 not out, Arun Karthik 41 not out). Puducherry won by 10 wickets. Points: Puducherry 4, Sikkim 0.

At Abhimanyu Cricket Academy: Meghalaya: 316/5 from 50 overs (Raj Biswa 134, Puneet Bisht 103; Arbar Kazi 3/33); Mizoram 139 from 38 overs (KB Pawan 52; Swarajeet Das 3/17, Akash Chowdhury 2/39, Sanjay Yadav 2/26, Aditya Singhania 2/22). Points: Meghalaya 4, Mizoram 0.

At Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium: Nagaland 174 from 44.5 overs (Stuart Binny 107; Dhanraj Sharma 2/34, Pradeep Chamoli 2/32, Rahil Shah 2/13, Ashish Chaudhary 2/33, Dikshanshu Negi 2/35); Uttarakhand 176/3 from 36.2 overs (Avneesh Sudha 77, Tanmay Srivastava 54 not out). Uttarakhand won by 7 wickets. Uttarakhand 4, Nagaland 0.