Indian boxer Jamuna Boro stunned fifth seed Ouidad Sfouh in the last-16 stage to enter the 54kg quarter-finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia on Wednesday.

Boro defeated the Algerian, an African Games gold-medallist, 5-0 to make the last-eight and be just one win away from securing her first world medal on her debut at this stage.

The 22-year-old, employed with Assam Rifles, was slow off the blocks but became the aggressor as the bout progressed. The two pugilists fought an engaging battle in the second and third round, but it was Boro who made a better impression with her cleanly-struck jabs.

The third round belonged entirely to Boro with Sfouh coming short for most part.

The Assamese, whose mother worked as a vegetable seller to financially support her sporting aspirations, is a gold-winner from this year’s India Open. She was a bronze-medallist at the 2015 Youth World Championships.

Earlier six-time champion an third-seeded M C Mary Kom (51kg) had advanced to the quarterfinals after winning her opening bout on Tuesday.