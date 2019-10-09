India captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday became the first woman to complete 20 years in international cricket.

She achieved the feat while leading India to an emphatic eight-wicket win over South Africa in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in Vadodara on Wednesday.

Mithali, who made her ODI debut against Ireland on June 26, 1999, completed 20 years and 105 days in the 50-over format. She, thus, became the only woman to have played ODI cricket for over two decades.

The right-handed batter has played 204 ODIs till now, the most by a woman, followed by England’s Charlotte Edwards (191), India’s Jhulan Goswami (178), and Alex Blackwell (144) of Australia.

Mithali, 36, has also played 10 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals for India.