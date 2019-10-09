Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Haryana Cricket Association have been barred by the Committee of Administrators from attending the Board of Control for Cricket in India Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 23 due to non-compliance in amending constitution.

It has been learnt that even Maharashtra Cricket Association could be barred for non-compliance.

“Yes, the CoA has intimated the two state units that they would be debarred from participating in the elections as they have not amended the constitution as per Supreme Court orders on August 9, 2018,” a source close to CoA told PTI on condition of anonymity.

CoA chief Vinod Rai, who is currently in the United States, was unavailable for a comment.

The TNCA, which is under the control of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was supposed to be represented by its secretary SS Ramasaamy while Haryana, under the rule of outgoing treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, was set to be represented by Mrinal Ojha.

Even Maharashtra too could be barred from attending the AGM as the Charity Commissioner of the state had found anomalies in their amended Constitution. They were supposed to be represented by Riyaz Bagban.