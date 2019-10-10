Indian Super League champions Bengaluru FC are set to play their home matches in the upcoming season away from Bengaluru, the club announced on Thursday.

“We can confirm that Bengaluru FC will be playing its home games for the 2019-’20 season out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Government. of Karnataka, the Sports Ministry, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the Karnataka Athletic Association and all other stakeholders and associations for their support in making this happen,” the statement further read.

Bengaluru FC were involved in a legal tussle over the venue with the local athletes filing a PIL in court against the use of the facility for football.

The club had already made arrangements to shift base to Pune after enlisting Balewadi stadium as its home ground for the upcoming season but said that efforts were still on to host matches at the venue. However, it appears that the deadlock has remained and Bengaluru FC have been forced to move out of the city.

The move will come as a blow to the defending ISL champions who had forged a bit of a fortress at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. They were unbeaten in Bengaluru all season, winning seven out of the ten matches played there.

Bengaluru FC will face a tough job attracting fans in Pune after low attendance and a lack of interest from the city forced FC Pune City to shut up shop earlier this year.