The records continued to tumble with Virat Kohli at the crease as the India captain smashed his seventh double hundred as India ran South Africa into the ground on day two of the second Test in Pune.

There was no respite for the South African bowlers at the MCA stadium after opener Mayank Agarwal starred with a sparkling hundred on day one. Kohli was happy to play second fiddle during that partnership. But, after shifting gears in the final session on day one, the second day saw him move into a different zone and attack the bowlers with ease.

The Indian skipper was severe on the spinners after seeing off the threat of Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

Kohli’s muted celebrations after completing his double hundred perhaps summed up how much of a regular feature this has been. Kohli, who will turn 31 next month, has now reached the double-century mark in Tests more than any Indian batsman in the history of the game.

At the rate at which he is going, it would take a brave man to bet against him beating Sir Don Bradman’s all-time record of 12 double hundreds.

And soon after getting a reprieve (was dismissed by Senuran Muthusamy off a no-ball) Kohli turned on the aggression to reach his highest Test score. His previous best was 243 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here is how Twitter lauded Kohli after his stupendous innings:

The landmarks flow for Virat Kohli. Like a champion batsman he breaks a 10 innings century drought with a double. And, something that is becoming noteworthy for him, without a single six! Most doubles by an Indian now and the small matter of 7000 test runs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2019

reminder. virat kohli will only turn 31 next month. #INDvSA — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 11, 2019

Captain's innings, hitting them tons becoming a habit, a hobby and an addiction for Virat Kohli #INDvsSA — Major General (@EliasChinemore) October 11, 2019

Virat Kohli's first test double hundred was against the West Indies in 2016. If you include that knock, 7 of his last 15 test centuries were double hundreds & another two more than 150! Incredible conversion rate! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 11, 2019

VIRAT KOHLI has batted for 6.5 hrs and he looks good to go for another 6.5 at the crease and then field for another 6.5 hours. Unstoppable. #TeamIndia #INDvSA https://t.co/qIB3IjFUjm — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) October 11, 2019

Virat Kohli is a BEAST, possibly the best in the game. What a player.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Luu Kubheka (@CoolKid_Skinny) October 11, 2019

Was thinking this after the Ashes... fine time to say it... cannot wait for next India-Australia series... Steve Smith vs Virat Kohli. CANNOT wait for Nov-Dec 2020. 🔥 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 11, 2019

With This Fitness I'm Sure Kohli Will Play Till 2035 WC. 😂 😂 #SAvIND — Dilavarsinh. (@CaughtAndBowld) October 11, 2019

#ViratKohli scores his first Test ton in 2019, and goes on to convert it into a double hundred. His seventh, and the highest by an Indian. What a player!#INDvSA — Vivek Mishra (@VVK29) October 11, 2019

Congrats @imVkohli; he always gives 200%💯💯 7th double century

Makes a century look like a walk in the park..like what will you have for breakfast, ‘oh I’ll have the same, a century’ ... sir, there is a 100 extra, ‘no problem, keep the change’ 😄 👏👏👏 #INDvsSA #ViratKohli — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 11, 2019

In other news.. another double hundred by the staggering run machine @imVkohli . Goes ahead of the legends SMG and SRT with seven double tons.. his fitness puts him in another league.. Virat hai toh mumkin hai! Salute! 👍#INDvsSA — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 11, 2019

7 double centuries and 7K Test runs is the 7 Hells opposition teams weren't prepared for. #INDvSA — Manya (@CSKian716) October 11, 2019

7 test double hundreds already 🙈 . I'm sure @imVkohli will play for another 10 years which is scary to think what his numbers will be. 🐐 — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) October 11, 2019

Kohli's hunger for runs is just amazing to see and brings up his 7th double ton which is most by an Indian batsman and for any captain in test matches.Those are just insane numbers. Way to go skipper. #INDvsSA — Nadeem Pasha (@nadeempasha5597) October 11, 2019

Get back from dinner & noticed that @imVkohli brings up 200 & @M_Raj03 just another 50. Good day for both Indian teams?!!!! #indiancricket — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 11, 2019

And wouldn’t you know it, there was a Jofra Archer tweet from the past to mark the occasion: