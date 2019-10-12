MC Mary Kom’s dream of adding one more World Championship title to her kitty was dashed on Saturday when she went down by a split verdict against Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu in the 51kg semi-final in Ulan-Ude, Russia.

The 36-year-old, who has already created history by becoming the most decorated women’s boxer with a total of eight world championship medals, once again adopted a counter attack strategy against her much younger European champion.

The idea was to stay away from the reach of Cakiroglu and go for a counter everytime she opened up to throw punches. The ploy worked well in the first round but the boxer from Turkey managed to come back well in the dying minutes.

She then continued to build on that momentum and though Mary Kom was getting more aggressive in the second round, the Indian was told to not go too close to Cakiroglu by her coach at the end of it.

In the third round, Cakiroglu started raining more punches and ultimately got a 4-1 verdict in her favour.

The result saw Mary Kom react with surprise.

India have three more boxers in the semi-final with Manju Rani opening the evening the session in the 48 kg category, followed by Jamuna Bora (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg).