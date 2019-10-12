Junior World Championship bronze medalist Viky has replaced Sikander in the Indian squad for the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship as the preparatory camps began in Sonepat and Lucknow.

The gold medal winners at the recent Under-23 National Championship in Shirdi were chosen for the World Championship, to be held in Budapest, Hungary from October 28 to November 3.

Sikander had emerged champion in the 92kg category at the Nationals but has reportedly suffered an injury.

The men’s and women’s squad will leave for Budapest on October 26, two days after the training camps conclude in Sonepat (men’s) and Lucknow (women).