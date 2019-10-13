Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday made history, smashing the mythical two-hour barrier for the marathon in the “best moment” of his life on a specially prepared course in a vast Vienna park.
With a time of 1hr 59min 40.2sec, the Olympic champion became the first ever to run a marathon in under two hours in the Prater park with the course readied to make it as even as possible.
“I’m the happiest man today. The message that no human is limited is now in everybody’s mind,” an elated Kipchoge told reporters after the run, adding he expected more athletes to match his feat in the future.
