US gymnastics legend Simone Biles won her fourth gold at the world championships in the women’s beam final on Sunday to set a new all-time record of 24 worlds medals.

The 22-year-old also extended her own record of 18 worlds golds after success earlier this week in the team, all-round and vault events with the USA team in Stuttgart.

China’s Liu Tingting, 19, took silver on the beam with 16-year-old team-mate Li Shijia earning bronze. Her victory on the beam makes Biles the most decorated gymnast in history, bettering the previous all-time record of 23 world medals won by men’s star Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus in the 1990s.

Biles can yet add to her dazzling record, and finish these championships in Stuttgart with five golds, as the favourite to win the women’s floor final later on Sunday afternoon. The only blot on Biles’ near-perfect record so far in Stuggart came in Saturday’s uneven bars final when she finished fifth.