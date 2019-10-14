Golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the week with a three-under 68 for a total of nine-under 275 to finish tied seventh at the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday.

Shubhankar, with 21 birdies and an eagle, topped the chart for strokes gained from approaches but was also guilty of giving away as many as a dozen bogeys and a double bogey to slip out of title contention.

However, he would be happy with the final standing as it was the 23-year-old’s first top-10 finish outside India since Hong Kong Open more than 11 months ago. His only top-10 this year has been tied second on the Indian PGTI Tour in February.

The tied seventh finish also saw Shubhankar move from 113th to 80th on the Race to Dubai standings and he now needs a final push to get into top-50 for a start in the DP World Tour Championships next month.

Among the other Indians in the field, SSP Chawrasia shot his second 68 this week to finish at one-over and tied-57th. Gaganjeet Bhullar had missed the cut.

Bernd Wiesberger claimed his third European Tour victory as he rallied from three shots behind overnight leader Matthew Fitzpatrick. The Austrian carded a bogey free final round of 65 to finish one shot clear of the Englishman.

American Kurt Kitayama finished third on 12-under after a 71, a shot clear of England’s Andrew Johnston (68), Scot Robert MacIntyre (71) and another Austrian in Matthias Schwab (66), who shared fourth spot at 11-under par.