UP Yoddha's Sumit (L) and Nitesh (R)

7:10 pm: A special day for Adampur Dadhi

Four players in the two teams hail from a small town in Haryana called Admapur Dadhi. Up Yoddha’s Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan and Bengaluru Bulls’ Amit Sheoran and Ashish Sangwan

Three out of those four players start tonight with Ashish Sangwan who is the brother of UP Yoddha’s Sumit on the Bulls’ bench.

Read our piece on how UP Yoddha have benefited from Nitesh Kumar and Sumit Sangwan’s childhood friendship.

7:00 pm: TEAM NEWS!

UP Yoddha starting seven: Nitesh Kumar (C), Shrikanth Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit Sangwan

Bengaluru Bulls starting seven: Pawan Sehrawat (C), Saurabh Nandal, Sumit Singh, Mahender Dhaka, Ankit, Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran

The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi enters its final stretch as UP Yoddha take on Bengaluru Bulls before U Mumba face Haryana Steelers in the eliminators. The two winners will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the semi-finals, UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar said the team will take confidence from their twin wins over Bengaluru Bulls in the league phase.

“It gets harder now as one mistake and we are out. The team has worked and prepared hard to ensure that we give our best against a offensively strong Bengaluru Bulls team.

During the league stage, we won both games against Bengaluru Bulls which helps our confidence but this one is going to be the toughest and a win will take us into the semi-finals.” he said.

Haryana Steelers and U Mumba have won a game each against each other and it is all to play for in their eliminator. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali wants his team to be more alert than ever in their match against the Steelers.

“During the league stage, if we lose one match, we know we have a chance to go back and work on our mistakes to improve. Tomorrow’s match is a Do-or-Die situation, if we lose, our season is over and we go back home. Haryana is a strong team and they too will come with a plan to limit us but as a team we are confident and are taking one step at a time. We will give our 100% and aim to win the match,” said the Iranian.

The winner of UP Yoddha-Bengaluru Bulls clash will face Dabang Delhi in the semis while winner of U Mumba’a match against the Haryana Steelers will take on Bengal Warriors in the last-four stage.