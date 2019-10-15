Brazil will take on Argentina in a friendly in Saudi Arabia for the second time in a year next month, the Brazilian Football Confederation announced on Monday.

The match will be held at the King Saud university stadium in Riyadh on November 15, CBF said on its official website.

The newly-crowned Copa America winners beat their fierce rivals 1-0 in Jeddah last year.

They beat Argentina 2-0 at home in the semi-final of the Copa America in July, a controversial match that left Argentina superstar Lionel Messi complaining the hosts benefitted from favoritism.

The Selecao went on to beat Peru 3-1 in the final.

Brazil will also play a friendly against South Korea in Abu Dhabi on November 19.

Saudi Arabia is trying to promote itself as a top level sports hub.

Unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz of Mexico will take on Britain’s Anthony Joshua in their rematch in Diriyah on December 7.

Fellow British heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury will switch briefly to professional wrestling on October 31 in Riyadh to take on Braun Strowman in a World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. card.

In February Saudi Arabia hosted its first European Tour golf event while it will also stage a tennis exhibition tournament in December and next year’s Dakar Rally.