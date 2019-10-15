The cricket World Cup final this year will always be remembered for the tied Super Over before England were declared champions. Now, three months after that epic game at Lord’s, the International Cricket Council has decided to remove the controversial boundary count rule that led to New Zealand finishing runners-up.

England and New Zealand had headed into the Super Over after both their scores at the end of 100 overs were tied at 241. Once the Super Over also ended in a tie with both teams making 15, the winner was decided on account of superior boundary count.

Following that nerve-wracking final, the ICC faced the wrath of fans and former players over the controversial rule.

On his part, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had handled the defeat with class. After the match, he had admitted that the result was a bitter pill to swallow but he had no hard feelings.

A significant cricket rule is being scrutinised after it led to the #CWC19 winner being decided by the number of boundaries each team scored. https://t.co/1VdvGe0DaQ — Twitter Moments Australia (@MomentsAU) July 15, 2019

Now, it has finally made changes to the rule and in case a situation arises where both teams are tied even after the Super Over in a final or semifinal, the Super Over will be repeated until there is a clear winner.

Also Read: ICC tweaks boundary count rule after Super Over following drama in World Cup final

The rule change by the ICC led to plenty of reactions on social media, with many sympathising with New Zealand for missing out on the trophy.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the Ice spotters on the Titanic https://t.co/nwUp4Ks3Mp — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 14, 2019

How about fixing the other rule issue @ICC......a dead ball once the ball has hit/deflected from a batsman?? — Craig McMillan (@cmacca10) October 14, 2019

So the boundary count rule is scrapped in favour of multiple super overs. There will be much celebration. I think the right decision has been made though the probability of what happened at the World Cup must have been almost impossibly low. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 14, 2019

So are they going to take the world cup away from #England?



ICC scraps super over rule that led to England lifting the 2019 Cricket World Cup https://t.co/3mP2TViRqb — NotDavid (@davidmkeynes) October 15, 2019

No tweet yet from @ICC about boundary change rule.Hope they tweet after finding a suitable replacement for that rule and take the bold but the right step to share the trophy. #sharethetrophy — Steve Smith fan (@thevipersden) October 14, 2019

Congrats to @englandcricket for stealing the glory.

All thanks to @ICC

Would have been much better if there was no such rule which was supposed to be scrapped in future.#CWC19

Gotta feel for @BLACKCAPS @NotNossy — Sanjay Chouhan (@SanjayC57258358) October 15, 2019

Zimbabwe and Nepal reinstated as ICC member.



ICC scrapped the rule of boundary count.



ICC is giving more Diwali dhamaka than Amazon and Flipkart these days. — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 14, 2019

So the ICC have now changed the boundary count back rule for a limited overs WC final. There will now be super overs until a result. Fundamental principle being the winner should have scored more runs. No shit Sherlock...WC19 will forever be a farce with a * against England’s win — PeterJ (@PeterJCrows) October 14, 2019

New @ICC rule: Boundary count will not decide the winner in any future #ICC event's semi-final or final.

Basically, it's an official confirmation that the @BlackCaps deserved the #CWC19 World Cup as much as @englandcricket did :) — Ashwin Sundar (@TechnologyJock) October 14, 2019

A case of yes... wait... no... for the boundary countback rule in @ICC play-off matches. Too late for @BLACKCAPS at Lord's in July, but super overs will now be repeated until one team has more runs than the other. — Andrew Alderson (@aldersonnotes) October 14, 2019

ICC to abolish the boundary count back rule for subsequent World Cups. Interpretation: "yeah sorry everyone, it was just a bit of a joke at an ICC meeting. We didn't think it would ever get used, and then when it actually happened we though "shit, did we leave that in there?" — The Full Toss Blog (@thefulltoss) October 14, 2019

Not sure how much NZ love to read about rules changes related Super Over and boundary count for ICC event SF & Final. Too little too late — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) October 14, 2019