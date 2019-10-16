Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has rued the players’ inability to score goals as the hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifying round match in Kolkata on Tuesday.

India missed their star defender Sandesh Jhingan sorely as an error from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saw Bangladesh go 1-0 up in the 42nd minute through a Saad Uddin header.

It was defendfer Adil Khan who saved India the blushes with an 88th minute header on a day inspirational skipper Sunil Chhetri was not at his best.

“Our scoring incapability was the reason why we didn’t win. We conceded very silly goal. We can’t expect to win the game if you concede such a goal. Their goalkeeper was my man-of-the-match,” Stimac told reporters in the post-match media interaction.

“We deserved to win this game. We pushed until the end and created enough chances to win the game. But our scoring was not good enough.

“I’m not happy with first 45 minutes. Our players in the back were not passing well. When you play against a team like Bangladesh who put more in defence you need to pass well from behind,” the Croatian said.

Stimac said his side “absolutely” changed in the second-half by executing the passes from the sides as the channels started opening up.

“But we were not aggressive enough. Many more things we need to work on,” said Stimac after the team dropped two points against an opponent ranked 83 places below them.

In their previous game, India had fought valiantly to hold Asian champions Qatar to a goalless draw and had started as clear favourites against Bangladesh.

Stimac, however, refused to blame any player.

“Sometimes you have a great day, sometime you have mistakes in making judgment. We are not here blaming anyone. I defend my players with my heart,” he said.