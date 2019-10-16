Tamil Nadu thrashed Gujarat by 78 runs in its final Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday to finish with an all-win record in the 10-team group.

Tamil Nadu, who topped the group with 36 points from nine games and second-placed Gujarat (32 points), qualified for the knockout phase to be held in Bengaluru from October 20.

Gujarat captain Parthiv Patel won the toss and put Tamil Nadu in to bat and saw the experienced Abhinav Mukund (79, 68 balls, 13 fours) and Murali Vijay (94, 106 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) rattle up 130 for the first wicket.

Mukund, who has been in good form for Tamil Nadu through the tournament, came up with some handsome drives while Vijay was his usual elegant self and wasn’t afraid to hit the ball in the air.

The opening partnership, which threatened to assume dangerous proportions, was broken by the experienced leggie Piyush Chawla who had Mukund stumped by Patel. All-rounder Washington Sundar, pushed up the order, made 42 (65 balls, 2 fours) and added 82 runs for the second wicket with Vijay.

However, Tamil Nadu suffered a jolt, losing Vijay and the prolific skipper Dinesh Karthik (0) in quick succession. While Arzan Rohinton Nagwaswalla ended Vijay’s stay by having him caught by TR Patel, Karthik was run out by Rush Kalaria off the first ball he faced.

Barring a partnership of 43 runs between all-rounder Vijay Shankar (23, 28 balls, 1 six) and the in-form Baba Aparajith (25, 22 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes), the Tamil Nadu lower order fell apart.

From 268/4, Gujarat bowlers did well to restrict Tamil Nadu to 274 for 9 in 50 overs. Left-arm pacer Kalaria was the best of the lot, finishing with 3 for 36 from 7 overs while Chawla took 2/47. Nagwaswalla ended with 3/56 from 9 overs.

Faced with the task of making 280 to finish with nine wins from nine games, Gujarat saw two of its best batsmen – Parthiv Patel (6) and Priyank Panchal fall early. While left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore had Parthiv caught by Washington Sundar, Panchal was caught behind by Karthik off Vijay Shankar’s bowling for 12 (11 balls, 1 four).

Bhargav Merai (44) played aggressively and hit a few superb shots and his 50-run third wicket partnership with Manprit Juneja (24) appeared to revive Gujarat’s hopes.

Juneja became the first of M Mohammed’s three victims before Merai was run out by Mukund. Left-hander Axar Patel (55, 55 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) resisted Tamil Nadu’s surge.

Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (2/35) castled Nagwaswalla (4) to end Gujarat’s innings at 196. In the other matches of the day, Madhya Pradesh beat Rajasthan by six wickets and Tripura put it across Bihar.

Delhi register comprehensive win of Haryana

Spinners and an unbeaten 56 from Anuj Rawat helped Delhi complete an emphatic seven-wicket win over Haryana. Spinners Manan Sharma (3/39) and Nitish Rana (2/19) took the bulk of the wickets as Delhi dismissed Haryana for 172 in 45.3 overs after opting to bowl.

Though star player Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 42) fell cheaply for the fourth time in five innings, Delhi raced to the target in 30.3 overs with Rawat and Rana (27 not out off 21) taking the team home.

Rawat smashed four boundaries and as many sixes in his entertaining knock. Opener Kunwar Bidhuri struck 43 off 34 balls to make the modest chase even more comfortable and shared a 61-run stand with Dhawan.

It was Delhi’s fourth win in seven games with one not producing a result. Out of the 19 teams competing in Group A and B, only five qualify for the quarterfinals. The Group B fixtures were affected badly by rain earlier this month.

Delhi play their final league fixture against Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. In other Group B games, Punjab beat Maharashtra by six wickets and Uttar Pradesh defeated Odisha by five wickets.