Sachin Tendulkar is expecting Sourav Ganguly to play his role as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India as passionately as he played the game during his successful career.

Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, is set to be elected BCCI president unopposed on October 23 at the board’s Annual General Meeting.

“The way he played his cricket, the way he has gone out and served the nation, I have no doubt that he will serve [as BCCI president] in the same capacity and in the same manner, with same passion and same focus. That is what I know of him,” Tendulkar, said.

Tendulkar was speaking at the launch of Road Safety World Series league, where he will lead the India team which will also feature Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan RP Singh and Ajit Agarkar.