The series might have slipped away from their grasps, but South Africa will eye valuable ICC Test Championship points at stake when they face India in the third match, starting in Ranchi on Saturday. The visitors lost the first two Tests by big margins but they have more than just pride to play for in the final game of the series.

In cricket, the dead rubbers that are played after the outcome of the series has been decided have always struggled to generate interest. Not just the fans, even the players have often struggled to find motivation for such matches.

That, however, isn’t the case anymore because of the Test Championship. There are 40 points on offer in the third Test between India and South Africa and both teams will be keen to bag them.

Dominating the Proteas in all the departments, India won the first Test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs before inflicting an innings and 137-run defeat on the visitors in Pune to regain the Freedom Trophy.

India, who have 200 points from four games, have a massive 140-point lead over nearest rivals New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the WTC standings. Skipper Virat Kohli has also made it clear that there is plenty to play for in the final Test and the team cannot afford a drop in intensity.

ICC World Test C'ship table Team Played Won Drawn Lost Points Contested Total Points India 4 4 0 0 200 200 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 120 60 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 120 60 Australia 5 2 1 2 120 56 England 5 2 1 2 120 56 West Indies 2 0 0 2 120 0 South Africa 2 0 0 2 80 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Unstoppable India

Going into the game, India have very few holes to plug, be it their batting or bowling.

The opening problem seems to have been solved temporarily at least, with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal scoring plenty of runs in the first two Tests. Even the middle order is in good touch with Kohli, Pujara and Rahane among the runs.

That India have lost only 16 wickets while routing South Africa, picking up 40 wickets in the process, sums up their dominance.

The toss has also been kind to the hosts so far and things are likely to get more exciting if the stroke of luck favours South African skipper Faf du Plessis in the final Test.

The last time South Africa toured the India, rank-turners had welcomed the side but this time both the pacers and spinners have been able to extract something out of the pitch.

While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have done what was expected of them, India’s pacers have also continued to impress.

Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were ably supported by Umesh Yadav in the second Test, but with the pitch in Ranchi expected to be a turner, Kohli may be tempted to bring in a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav.

Can Proteas find a spark?

South African batsmen showed some fight in Visakhapatnam but they let themselves down in Pune. It was only the tailenders who showed some character and frustrated the Indian bowling.

Du Plessis will need to lead the way if South Africa are to have any chance, and experienced players like Dean Elgar, Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma will need to take responsibility as well.

South Africa’s pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and Anrich Nortje has also not been as effective as expected. With their senior-most spinner Keshav Maharaj also ruled out, the Proteas will need to put in a massive effort to upset India.

“It’s important for us to understand that we have to fight our way out of these last two losses. We can’t expect things just to happen,” du Plessis said. “They won’t happen, because India is a very powerful team at the moment. As I said, their record at home is amazing. So is ours - I mean our record at home is just as good.”

“So for us, it’s just about trying to keep doing the things well, keep practising hard, keep doing the processes as well as you can, and then hopefully it’s just a matter of time and you start winning again,” he added.

The visitors’ batting woes are further compounded by the absence of opener Aiden Markram who has been ruled out of the third Test with an injury: one that the batsman picked up by lashing out in frustration after being dismissed for a pair of ducks in Pune. It’s been that kind of a tour for the Proteas; one with plenty of self-inflicted damage. Du Plessis will be hoping the only way is up when he comes out for the toss in Ranchi. He could use some good luck to get the revival underway.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second.

Match starts at 9.30 am IST on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)