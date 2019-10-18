India’s Deaf Cricket Society is all set to participate in the Deaf International Cricket Series 2019 at Kroonstad, South Africa, starting in November.

The Indian team has been invited by Deaf Cricket South Africa, an affiliated member of the Deaf International Cricket Council. The two teams will play a 50-over tournament from November 24 to December 4.

The invitation from South Africa was in recognition of the Indian deaf cricket team’s impressive performances in limited-overs cricket – T20 Internationals as well as ODIs.

In the 2018 Deaf T20 World Cup, hosts India emerged the runners-up, with Sri Lanka winning the tournament.

“The caliber of India has been proven via their good performances in recent tournaments,” said Sumit Jain, Secretary of India’s Deaf Cricket Society.

“Therefore, the invitation to play in South Africa’s ODI tournament marks a proud moment for the country and its physically-challenged sports members, offering them another opportunity to prove their sporting credentials.”