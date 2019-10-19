Anwar Ali has had a dream start to his football career, ever since playing the 2017 Fifa Under-17 World Cup. He was also on the radar of national team head coach Igor Stimac and has been named in probable squads for various tournaments.

But unfortunately, the 19-year-old’s career can come to a sudden halt. The defender has been diagnosed with a congenital heart condition which may stop him from playing the sport in the future.

“A medical condition has been detected,” Abhishek Yadav, All India Football Federation’s director of national teams, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“We are in the process of taking him abroad for an expert opinion from someone who is renowned in similar cases. We’re arranging an appointment with top doctors in France, and will hopefully get a clear picture by the end of this month.”

While Ali’s exact condition is still unclear, doctors have advised him to stay away from the sport.

Ali was part of Minerva Punjab club in I-League before shifting to Indian Arrows on loan after U-17 World Cup. He signed with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League last season but went back to Arrows on loan again.