Pro Kabaddi final, Dabang Delhi v Bengal Warriors live updates: Two impressive teams eye first title
Live updates from the final of the seventh season of Pro Kabaddi.
Live updates
6.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to our coverage of the Pro Kabaddi season seven final!
Dabang Delhi KC will take on Bengal Warriors in the final to be played in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
And the league will have a new winner as both the teams are playing their first final.
Dabang Delhi KC made it to the final by defeating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the semi final, while in the second semi final Bengal Warriors edged past U Mumba 37-35 in a thrilling contest to book a place in the summit clash.
Delhi finished the league phase top of the table, followed by the team from Kolkata and fittingly the top two sides have made their way to the big match, earning a shot at their respective first championship.
While raider Naveen Kumar leads the charge for Delhi, it remains to be seen if Maninder Singh (Bengal’s star raider) is passed fit to play in the final. The latter missed the semi-final due to an injury he suffered against Delhi in the group phase.
The match will be played at EKA Arena by TransStadia where our correspondent Kaushal Shukla is present to provide us with his updates for what promises to be a closely-fought final between the two best sides this season.