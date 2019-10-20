India’s Prithvi Sekhar did not drop as he became the men’s singles champion in the World Deaf Tennis Championship in Antalya, Turkey, while Riya Bhatia reached the women’s singles final of the $25000 ITF tournament in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 26-year-old, who trains under Sureshkumar Sonachalam in Chennai, defeated Czech Republic’s Jaroslav Smedek 6-4, 6-3 in the men’s singles final. Unseeded in the singles competition, Prithvi had defeated four seeded players in the competition including top seed Gabor Mathe of Hungary in the semi-finals.

Earlier, he had won the men’s doubles bronze medal partnering Prashanth Dasharath Harsambhavi. The duo defeated third seed Mario Kargl and Jurgen Scheutz of Austria 6-3, 6-0 in the bronze medal play-off.

Unlucky Raina

In Suzhoum China, India’s top ranked women’s singles player fell short in the women’s doubles final when she and partner Rosalie Van Der Hoek lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 against China’s Xinyu Jiang and Qianhui Tang.

Later, Raina tweeted that her partner got injured during the final but continued to fight till the last point.

Finalists of ITF 100K .🏆🥈Amazing fighting spirit from my partner @rosalievanderhoek even after being injured and in extreme pain. Mi Fang 🍚 was definitely the secret this week.🙄😂 #happyhappy

PS: Thank you to everyone out there following and cheering me. Love you back ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5fsSX5M4W0 — Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) October 20, 2019

Mixed day for Bhosale

In the ITF circuit, Rutuja Bhosale clinched her second consecutive $25,000 ITF women’s doubles title but was found wanting in the singles semi-final.

The fifth seed in singles draw won the opening set against compatriot Riya Bhatia but then could not sustain the momentum and lost 6-4, 6-7(5), 5-7 in the semi-finals.

Bhatia will now face fourth seed Nastja Kolar in the final.

In the doubles final, top seeds Bhosale and Laura Pigossi got the better of second seeds Prarthana Thombare and Sandra Samir 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-6 to clinch the title. The two pairs had contested the doubles final last week as well with Bhosale and Pogossi coming on tops in super tiebreak.

In the men’s doubles final, Aryan Goveas and partner William Bushamuka went down 6-4, 6-4 against top seeds Benjamin Lock and Courtney Lock.