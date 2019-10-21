Bangladesh’s tour of India, scheduled to begin on November 3, is in doubt as their players are set to go on strike, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The Bangladeshi cricketers called for a press conference on Monday to take a stand against the country’s cricket board.

The players, led by veteran Shakib Al Hasan, have announced that they will not participate in any cricketing activities unless a 11-point demand made by them is not met by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches in India.

More to follow...