Top-seeds Yash Fadte and Sanya Vats won the boys and girls under-19 titles respectively in style, registering easy wins in the finals of the sub-junior and junior National Squash Championship in Chennai on Tuesday.

While the promising Fadte eased past Sankalp Anand (Delhi) 11-2, 11-8, 11-4, Vats outplayed Amira Singh 11-5, 11-8, 11-6. Host Tamil Nadu finished with two titles as Darshil Parasrampuria and Arihant KS won in the boys under-11 and under-13 sections respectively.

Tiana Parasrampuria (girls under-15), Yuvraj Wadhwani (boys under-15) and the talented Neel Joshi (boys under-17) from the START Academy near Mumbai, run by former PSA player and five-time national champion Ritwik Bhattacharya, emerged victorious.

Results: (All Finals): Boys under-11: Darshil Parasrampuria (3/4) (TN) bt Aryaveer Dewan (3/4) (Del) 11-7, 11-6, 11-7; under-13: Arihant KS (2) (TN) bt Ekambir Singh (1) (Maha) 11-6, 11-7, 11-13, 11-1; Under-15: Yuvraj Wadhwani (5/8), (Maha) bt Shaurya Bawa (5/8) (Del) 11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 4-11, 11-7; Under-17: Neel Joshi (1) (Maha) bt Arnaav Sareen (2) (Maha) 11-8, 8-11, 12-10, 11-3; under-19: Yash Fadte (1) (Goa) bt Sankalp Anand (2) (Del) 11-2, 11-8, 11-4.

Girls: Under-11: Akanksha Gupta (1) (Maha) bt Sehar Nayar (2), (CH) 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; under-13: Anahat Singh (1), (Del) bt Diya Yadav (Maha) 11-5, 11-2, 11-8; Under-15: Tiana Parasrampuria (3/4) (Maha) bt Pooja Arthi R (3/4), (TN) 11-7, 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 12-10; Under-17: Aishwarya Khubchandani (1), (Maha) bt Ananya Dabke (2) (Maha) 11-5, 11-9, 11-8; under-19: Sanya Vats (1) (Del) bt Amira Singh (3/4) (Del) 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.