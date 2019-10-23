Raheem Sterling admitted he wasn’t satisfied despite scoring a superb hat-trick to complete Manchester City’s 5-1 demolition of Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sterling hit an 11-minute treble in the second half at the Etihad Stadium after providing the assists for Sergio Aguero’s brace before the interval.

That still was not enough to send the England winger home happy as he claimed he was frustrated not to have scored another.

“I should have had four. Riyad Mahrez put me through and I was looking to put one on a plate for him. But I went through and should have finished it,” Sterling told BT Sport.

Atalanta had snatched a shock lead before Sterling’s sublime show hauled City to their third successive Group C win.

Sterling was pleased with the way Pep Guardiola’s side kept their patience in the face of Atalanta’s intense pressing early on.

“It was difficult with them going man for man, it was tough to get space. But we had to stay patient, wait for a chance and take them when they came,” Sterling.

City defender Stones, on as a first half substitute for the injured Rodri, revealed his side had reaped the rewards of doing their homework.

“We came up against a difficult team. I’m not sure the English fans know about Atalanta really and we did our research this week on them,” he said.

“We got a good goal at a good time which put us back in the game and then the lads did the rest.”