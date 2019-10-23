Bundesliga club Freiburg were dealt a blow when it emerged Wednesday that evening kick-offs will be banned at their new 76-million euros ($84.5 million) stadium because of fears over noise.

The administrative court for Baden-Wurttemberg has forbidden Freiburg from hosting games at their new home, which opens next season, after 2000 local time (1800 GMT) and between 1300 and 1500 on Sunday afternoons.

The decision would currently prevent Freiburg from playing in four of the six possible kick-off slots – Fridays at 2030, Saturdays at 1830, Sundays at 1330 and Mondays at 2030.

Residents near the new stadium, which the club plans to use for the 2020/21 season, took legal action in a bid to halt construction, citing noise concerns and fears of increased local traffic.

The move was rejected by a local court in Freiburg last May.

However, their demands have now been partially upheld by the regional court and the decision was announced Wednesday.

Both Freiburg and the German Football League (DFL) have yet to comment.

Freiburg, currently sixth in the Bundesliga under head coach Christian Streich, have played home games at the 24,000-capacity Schwarzwald Stadion since 1965. Thier new stadium has capacity for 35,000.