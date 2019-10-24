When Sourav Ganguly became the new BCCI President on Wednesday, there was considerable representation for the old guard as well in the cricket’s board’s office in Mumbai.

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan was one such former office bearer present at the ceremony, along with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators. Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath is part of the BCCI now after she was elected unopposed as president of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, Srinivasan had a one-on-one chat with the outgoing CoA chief. He was there as a special invitee of the BCCI president, reported the newspaper.

“You tried to keep us out and we have not only survived but also we are back,” Srinivasan was quoted as saying. To which Rai is reported to have replied: “If you want to be running around in the BCCI office after being the ICC chairman, I won’t say anything.”

Interestingly, Srinivasan is barred from contesting elections under the new tenure clause in the BCCI constitution.

Srinivasan was removed as the BCCI president by the Supreme Court in 2014 in the aftermath of the spot fixing scandal in the Indian Premier League which also involved his son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan.

The Court had then appointed the Committee of Administrators to implement administrative and constitutional reforms in the Board in accordance with the Justice RM Lodha committee recommendations.

The newspaper also reported that Srinivasan spoke against International Cricket Council and its head, former BCCI president, Shashank Manohar in a meeting that followed Ganguly’s official appointment. The former president wants the new board to help regain the upper hand in the global body where BCCI members are not helping, according to sources quoted by the newspaper.