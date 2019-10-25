A late goal from Amine Chermiti saw Mumbai City FC stun Kerala Blasters FC 1-0 in a closely-fought Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.

While the result meant Mumbai start their season with a win, it was also their first-ever victory over Kerala Blasters in Kochi.

But the night belonged as much to Chermiti as it did to Amrinder Singh, the visiting goalkeeper.

Amrinder produced one of the best saves in the history of the tournament to keep Kerala’s star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche from scoring an equaliser.

In a last-gasp attempt to get back into the game, Ogbeche latched on to a chip by Sahal Abdul Samad inside the box but the Nigerian’s swivelling strike from close-range was miraculously saved by Amrinder as Mumbai returned home with three points.

While in real-time it appeared to be a case of the ball hitting the goalkeeper more than a great save, replays from behind the goal showed how Amrinder had to put his left arm out to keep the ball (which was struck cleanly) from going in.

The goal-saving effort was praised widely on Twitter:

The first #ISL game I saw this season and I am pleasently surprised by the quality of football. That last minute save from @Amrinder_1 was pure class!! #IndianSuperLeague — Abhay Bhow (@abhaybhow) October 24, 2019

WOW. What a finish to the @IndSuperLeague tonight. @MumbaiCityFC win for the 1st time ever in Kochi v @KeralaBlasters

Stunning save from @Amrinder_1 right at the end to ensure MCFC get all 3 pts. #KERMUM #LetsFootball — Paul Masefield (@masefield2110) October 24, 2019

Blessed to have the best @Amrinder_1 and @D_DeGea in goal for the club's I support 😇 — Vaibhav (@vmj_27) October 24, 2019

A performance to look back & feel good for all the grit & determination shown by everyone & that crucial save by @Amrinder_1 in the dying minutes to see us through. A good 3 points to start off the season. #MumbaiCityFC #ApunKaTeam pic.twitter.com/9nFwFebIds — Pratik Chaudhari (@pratikch89) October 24, 2019

paji aap to Superman ho😀🙌 — FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST (@KunalBagade477) October 25, 2019