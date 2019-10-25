A fighting Saina Nehwal was knocked out of the $700,000 French Open after going down in straight games against Korea’s An Se Young in the women’s singles quarterfinals in Paris on Friday.

The 29-year-old Indian, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January this year, lost 20-22, 21-23 to world no 16 Young after a thrilling 49-minute contest at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

For Young, the upcoming South Korean sensation, it was the second big win in two weeks after she had eliminated PV Sindhu in the second round of Denmark Open.

It was Nehwal’s first quarterfinal appearance since making it to the final eight at the Badminton Asia Championship in April this year. Nehwal had lost in the first round in the last three tournaments at China, Korea and Denmark.

The eighth seed fell back early in the opening game with Young opening up a 7-2 lead. The Indian slowly narrowed the gap to 7-8 and had grabbed a slender 15-12 lead for a brief period at one stage but the Korean soon clawed her way back.

Young reached 18-15 but a fighting Nehwal was the first to have a game point at 20-19 but the Korean eventually pocketed the game with three straight points.

In the second game, Young again surged to a 5-2 lead before the former world No 1 turned the tables, moving to 7-5 but the Korean soon stepped on the gas and jumped to a 16-11 lead.

The experienced Nehwal once again drew parity at 18-18 but Young managed to have two match points from there.

The Indian then reeled off three straight points, letting off a big roar as she saved the second match point with a drop shot, to make it 21-20 but once again it was Young who held her nerves to move ahead and shut the door on her fancied rival.

Nehwal, who had reached the final of the French Open in 2012, is expected to play at the Saarlorlux Open starting October 29 next.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (men’s doubles) and PV Sindhu (women’s singles) are in action later in the day.