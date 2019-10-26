A batsman and a bowling coach involved with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for their alleged involvement in match fixing in 2018.

Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad and batsman Vishwanathan were arrested on Friday, in another instance of alleged match-fixing.

The coach allegedly manipulated a game between Bangalore Blasters and Belagavi Panthers last year.

“Another match-fixing case unearthed by @CPBlr. CCB in KPL..one team bowling coach and a batsman arrested for dealing with bookies and indulging in fixing..batsman batted slowly on pre-decided terms for a large sum of money..further investigation on,” Sandeep Patil, the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), tweeted.

CCB had arrested Ali Asfak Thara, owner of Panthers, in the first week of October. Later, police arrested Bafna. Another bookie, Sayyam, is absconding.