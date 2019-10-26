India’s ace player, Saurav Ghosal made short work of Tsz Fung Yip of Hong Kong 11-9, 11-5, 11-4 to reach the third round on Saturday in the CIB Men’s Egyptian Open squash being held in Cairo.

However, for Vikram Malhotra it was the end of road in the first round itself, losing to Switzerland’s Nicolas Mueller. The Swiss won 11-6, 11-9, 11-6.

Meanwhile in the PSA Women’s World championship, being held concurrently, Joshna Chinappa awaits her second round match against Hong Kong’s Ho Tze-Lok, scheduled late tonight as per Indian time.