Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year with a straight-sets victory over top seed Kiki Bertens in the WTA Elite Trophy final in Zhuhai on Sunday. All three of Sabalenka’s singles titles this season have come in China.

The 21-year-old from Belarus eased to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the Dutchwoman in southern China to end her singles season on a high. Next up for Sabalenka will be the WTA Finals Shenzhen, where she and Elise Mertens will pair up as the top seeds in doubles.

The fourth seed had 17 winners to 14 unforced errors. Bertens also had 14 unforced errors but only 11 winners in the straight-sets loss.

Ranked 14th in the world, the hard-hitting Sabalenka appears to enjoy playing in China as four of her five career WTA singles titles have been won in China. Her other two titles of 2019 came at Wuhan in September – when she defeated Bertens in the last 16 – and in Shenzhen at the start of the year.

With AFP inputs