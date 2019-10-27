Four franchises of the Pakistan Super League do not want the national team’s head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq involved in any capacity in the fifth edition of the T20 event next year.

In a recent meeting with the six franchises to finalise the categories of players for next month’s players draft, a Pakistan Cricket Board official was clearly told by at least four franchises that allowing Misbah-ul-Haq to be part of the PSL would amount to conflict of interest.

“These franchises made it clear they don’t want Misbah to take part in the PSL in any capacity either as coach or director with any franchise as it would be a major conflict of interest,” a source said.

He said the franchises had noted that last year also when Inzamam-ul-Haq was chief selector they had ensured he was dropped from the committee that finalised players list for draft and later also had to call off his association with a franchise.

“One franchise owner made the point that the PCB chairman Ehsan Mani himself has said that he couldn’t remove Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood from the support staff of a franchise as they had got permission to take part in the PSL from the previous PCB chairman,” the source said.

However, as per the agreement signed between Misbah-ul-Haq and PCB, the former is entitled to work for any franchise during the PSL, but without any remuneration from the board.

Two franchises are said to be in negotiations with Misbah-ul-Haq for the coming season to work as their coach or director.

The fifth PSL is scheduled to be held in February-March, 2020.