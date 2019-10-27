Pakistan’s new Twenty20 captain Babar Azam wanted to have senior players such as Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik in the side for the Australia tour but the Pakistan Cricket Board officials shot down the suggestion.

Before the team’s departure, it has emerged that head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq had discussed the selection of players with Babar and both agreed on the selection of Hafeez and Malik.

However, some top officials in the PCB advised them not to pick them, throwing open a debate on how much authority was enjoyed by the head coach and the captain.

Asked if he was consulted for team selection, Babar said, “I had given my input for selection of the squad. I felt I required some seniors, but ultimately, it is the decision of selectors [to leave them out].”

Babar recently said he wants to emulate captains like England’s Joe Root and India’s Virat Kohli, but surprisingly, the full video of his press conference on October 25 does not include those comments. Babar said while captaincy adds pressure to his game, he was confident of handling it.

“I have belief in myself and my batting. Captaincy is a new responsibility and I will try to take everyone along and form a combination,” he said. “It is clear that if players support you the team does well. So I want everyone to perform. I will try to keep the environment of the dressing room healthy and positive. We must enjoy playing for Pakistan and not take pressure.”

Babar reminded that he had captained Pakistan in the under-19 World Cup and has played in Australia before so he was aware of the conditions. “It is a big challenge playing in Australia and beating them. The idea is to play fearless cricket and give them a good fight....play aggressive cricket like they do.”