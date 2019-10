Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will look to put their best foot forward when they spearhead the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open super tour 100 tournament beginning in Germany on Tuesday.

Nehwal, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January before going through a tough phase, will hope to grab another title to boost her confidence when she opens against Germany’s Fabienne Deprez.

The 29-year-old snapped a hat trick of first-round exits when she reached the quarters at the French Open last week, and she will look to continue her run in the tournament, where she has been given the top billing.

Sen, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after having claimed crowns at the Belgian international and Dutch Open. He had also reached the finals of Polish Open.

The eighth seeded received a bye in the opening round and will begin against the winner of the first round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke. Among other Indians, Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj are also in the fray.