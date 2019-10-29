Seasoned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could miss the upcoming tour to India, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The Tigers are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals followed by two Test matches in India, starting November 3 in New Delhi.

Bangladesh conducted a four-day preparatory camp ahead of the India tour, which included two T20 practice games, but Shakib attended only one net session. If he does end up skipping the tour, it will put the Bangladesh squad in a serious spot of bother as he is the captain of both the T20I and Test sides.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board are set to announce both their squads on Tuesday afternoon. “We will announce the T20 team tomorrow [October 29] at noon. We need some more time to announce our Test team. We will announce it two to three days later,” said Akram Khan, BCB’s cricket operations chairman.

Shakib, a veteran of 56 Tests, 206 One-Day Internationals and 76 T20Is, has been in the news a lot over the past week or so. He led a press conference by the Bangladesh players, putting forward an 11-point demand in front the cricket board. This was followed by the BCB issuing a show-cause notice to him for violating the cricket board’s terms and conditions in a recent sponsorship deal he made with a telecom company.