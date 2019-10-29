Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo on Tuesday welcomed the decision to play their maiden Day-Night Test against India, saying both team’s inexperience of playing with the pink ball might give the visitors an edge over the hosts.

The Test is scheduled to be held at the iconic Eden Gardens from November 22-26 and will be the second game of the two-match series.

The development ended days of speculation after new BCCI president Sourav Ganguly managed to convince the Bangladesh Cricket Board, which initially faced resistance from its players.

“As a coach, I think it’s a great opportunity. I don’t think India played a pink-ball Test before, we too haven’t played a pink-ball Test either. It’s going to be a massive occasion at the Eden Gardens. It will be a new experience for both teams. So we’re very excited,” Domingo said.

“We know India is a good Test team. Probably they are the number one team in the world, but there will be uncertainty among players of both the teams of playing a pink-ball Test.

“Both teams don’t quite know what to expect, so it could work to our advantage, could work in our favour,” he added.

The South African further said it will be a level-playing field for both the teams in terms of preparation for their first-ever Day-Night Test.

“It’s going to be a great occasion under lights in Kolkata against one of the best teams of all formats. So we’re really looking forward to the challenge. For sure there will be challenges because we’re not going to have a lot of time to prepare with a pink ball,” Domingo said.

“It’ll be the same for both the teams, not a lot of preparation time, but an exciting event. It’s new for both of the teams, so it can get the teams a little bit closer.

“And just the way the game is going, we’ve got to look at trying new things at certain times. As I said, we haven’t done much of it, but sometimes change is the best thing.”

Domingo said Bangladesh players were initially reluctant to the idea because of a lack of preparation time.

“I’ve spoken to the players. For sure there were some concerns. Some guys actually said ‘we don’t know what to expect. A little bit of preparation is needed, there will be only two-three days between the first and the second Test. How much time are we going to have to get used to it?”

“(But) during my time with South Africa, we played a pink-ball match in Adelaide. We had a warm-up game before that with a pink ball, we had a few sessions. It’s a little bit less time this time for India,” he said.

“I’ve got some experience with the pink ball. Hopefully, we can share that information (with the players). But our first focus will be on the opening Test and once that’s completed, we will work with the pink ball,” Domingo added.

Challenging to set body clock for D-N Tests: Kulkarni

Former Mumbai spinner Nilesh Kulkarni, who had taken four wickets in the first-ever day-night Ranji Trophy final, reckons that it will be a bit difficult for the players to adjust their body clock for a five-day Test match as compared to an ODI.

“The biggest change between a one-day and five-day game is how the body clock sets for a five-day because all your eating and sleeping habits change.

“For an ODI, the body sets up quickly, but for a five- day match it is difficult, so it is interesting to see how that happens.

“It will be a bit challenging (for the players) to set the body clock and that will be interesting (to see),” Kulkarni told PTI on Tuesday.

The former slow left-arm bowler had ended with figures of 4-143 in the 1996-97 Ranji Trophy Day-Night final in which Mumbai batsmen Jatin Paranjpe (current national selector) and Amol Mazumdar had slammed centuries.

“At that time, it was a completely unknown territory for us and there were no reference points on what to expect when we played and we had to find our own way as the rules then were different,” Kulkarni said, walking down the memory lane.

Twenty-two years go, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh had hosted the first-ever Day-Night Ranji Trophy final, which was won by Mumbai on the basis of a first-innings lead.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, ex-national pacers Ajit Agarkar and Paras Mhambrey were part of that historic game played at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.