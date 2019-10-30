Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (independent charge) Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the CBSE was preparing a system to ensure sports becomes a substantial part of education to determine the achievement of a student.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has already announced setting up a Board for Sports Education. Now, under the new education policy, sports will become a part of education and the CBSE is preparing a system to ensure sports becomes a substantial part of education,” Rijiju said.

He said this after inaugurating the Dr N P V Ramaswamy Udayar Hockey Centre at Sri Ramachandra Medical College and University here.

Rijiju said the move to induct sports in the new education system was because it has been treated as an extra-curricular activity.

“Earlier, sports was treated as extra-curricular activities. Sports was not part of education system and it was treated as an extra,” he said.

Under the new initiative, the Minister said the Central Board of Secondary Education was preparing a system and sports would not be treated as an extra or just an option.

“Sports is the central part of education system now. There is a major shift we are taking forward. Prime Minister is very clear in that,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, he said his Ministry was in touch with Human Resources Development Ministry in this regard.

“I have already attended the cabinet meeting and I have already spoken there. Now, it is under preparation (to include sports in educations system). Policy has been accepted. How to implement, when to start, this will depend on the preparation. Modi government is treating sports as greatest priority ever and that is how India will become a sporting powerhouse in future,” he said.