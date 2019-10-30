Cricket South Africa has provisionally suspended three of its top-ranking officials for not fulfilling their duties after allegation of non-payment of player fees from the Mzansi Super League arrangement 2018.

In a press release, CSA stated that they were in the process of investigating this matter to determine the extent to which CSA employees were or were not derelict in fulfilling their duties. The employees who are alleged to have been involved in this matter have been placed on precautionary suspension and post the investigation, the disciplinary action could be instituted against the affected employees later.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the suspended employees are interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl, chief operating officer Naasei Appiah, and commercial manager Clive Eksteen.

The issue started when the South African Cricketers’ Association served notice of a formal dispute over unpaid fees, alleging that the CSA had breached an agreement to pay money for use of the players’ commercial rights for the inaugural edition of the MSL, continued the report.

The suspensions come ten days before the start of the second edition of the MSL.

The cricket board responded that saying that they “successfully and quickly addressed this situation with SACA.”

An agreement was wherein all fees due to players will be transferred to SACA with immediate effect was reached between the two.

Van Zyl, who accompanied the Proteas men’s side to India in the recent series, declined to comment. “Please respect, I don’t want to talk,” he was quoted as saying by Independent Online.

Eksteen, who was earlier suspended after posing for a picture in a Sonny Bill Williams mask during the contentious Test series against Australia last year, also refused to comment.