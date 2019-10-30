Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday said his confidence levels were up and wanted to do even better on the back of winning the world under-18 chess title recently.

“There is stiff competition in the Under-18 category. My confidence levels have gone up after the triumph. I am motivated to do even better in the upcoming tournaments,” Praggnanandhaa said in Chennai.

The 14-year old will be taking part in the London Chess Classic in London (December 1-9) and Sunway Chess Open in Sitges (December 13-22). “More people have started to take notice of me after my showing in Mumbai. I have also been getting some invitations for events. I will be travelling to England and Spain before the close of the year,” he added.

The Chennai-based chess prodigy took part in two back to back major events: the World Youth (U-18) and then the World junior (U-20) championships in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. After claiming the under-18 title, he finished ninth in the Under-20 event.

Praggnanandhaa said playing back to back tournaments had left him tired, which, probably affected his performance. He said: “I was a little bit tired as I was constantly in action. A lot of high-calibre players were also there and that made it difficult for me.”

Praggnanandhaa, a Class IX student of Velammal School in Chennai, dedicated his recent world under-18 title to Sujith Wilson, the two-year old boy who died on Tuesday after getting stuck in an abandoned borewell near Tiruchirapalli. “This is for him. I hope tragic incidents like this don’t happen in the future,” he said.