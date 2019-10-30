Former Bangladesh Cricket Board and International Cricket Council president Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday called star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s ban before the high-profile India tour, a huge loss for the country.

Shakib was handed a two-year ban, with the last 12 months suspended, by the ICC on Tuesday after the 32-year-old had accepted that he did not report corrupt approaches by a bookie to the apex body.

According to Kamal, who is now a finance minister, it will not be possible to find a replacement of Shakib anytime soon.

“It is unfortunate that we will not get Shakib’s services for one year. It is a huge loss for our country.” Kamal was quoted as saying by the Daily Star. “His replacement is not possible. It is not possible that his replacement will be coming up in two or three days or even in one or two months’ time.”

Kamal said that Shakib accepting the charges and speaking the truth prove his honesty.

“It is a matter of great sorrow for us. But I think Shakib did the good thing – he spoke the truth and proved his honesty.

“I think, what he could have done is that he could have informed BCB and also could have said this to honourable Prime Minister, who likes him a lot,” he said. “ICC is very strict in these matters. They will never let anyone break any discipline. And especially ICC never likes any match fixing issues.”